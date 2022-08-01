ADVERTISEMENT

AAP Councillor Shot Dead by Unidentified Persons in Punjab's Malerkotla

SSP Malerkotla Avneet Sidhu said, "As of now, it seems to be a personal enmity. We are further probing the matter."

The Quint
Published
India
1 min read
AAP Councillor Shot Dead by Unidentified Persons in Punjab's Malerkotla
i

An Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) municipal councillor, Mohammad Akbar, was shot dead by unidentified persons in Malerkotla on Sunday, 31 July.

SSP Malerkotla Avneet Sidhu said, "As of now, it seems to be a personal enmity. We are further probing the matter."

The incident was caught on CCTV, which shows Akbar moving towards an alleged assailant inside the gym. The attacker then took out a pistol and fired at him.

Malerkotla AAP MLA Jamil Ur Rehman said Akbar was their party councillor. "We are helping police in the investigation to nab the assailants," the MLA said, according to The Tribune.

Also Read

Baba Farid University VC Resigns After 'Humiliation' by Punjab Health Minister

Baba Farid University VC Resigns After 'Humiliation' by Punjab Health Minister
ADVERTISEMENT

Akbar had become a councillor on the Congress ticket, but later switched sides to the AAP.

A case under Sections 302 (murder) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Sections 25/54/59 Arms Act has been registered against unidentified attackers on the complaint of the slain councillor's wife Akbari.

(With inputs from The Tribune.)

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Quint Insider
25
100
200

or more

PREMIUM

3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Insider Benefits
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
×
×