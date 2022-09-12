'AAP Ahmedabad Office Raided by Gujarat Police, Found Nothing': Arvind Kejriwal
AAP Gujarat leaders said that the raid was carried out soon after Arvind Kejriwal arrived in Ahmedabad.
The Gujarat Police conducted a raid at the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) office in Ahmedabad on Sunday, 11 September, the party said, while claiming that the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is "extremely rattled" by the "immense support" the AAP is getting in the run-up to the Gujarat Assembly polls.
Leaders of the AAP Gujarat unit said on Twitter that the raid was carried out soon after Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal arrived in Ahmedabad.
Reacting to the development, Kejriwal said that the Gujarat police found nothing at the party office as the leaders and workers of the AAP are "hardcore honest."
However, there was no immediate response from the Gujarat Police to the AAP's claim.
"The BJP is extremely rattled by the immense support that the AAP is getting from the people of Gujarat. There is a storm in favour of the AAP in Gujarat," Kejriwal said in a tweet in Hindi.
"After Delhi, now they have started getting raids conducted in Gujarat too. Be it Delhi or Gujarat, they are not going to find anything," the Delhi CM added.
The Gujarat Assembly polls are slated to be held later this year.
Topics: AAP Arvind Kejriwal Gujarat
