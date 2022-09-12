'AAP Ahmedabad Office Raided by Gujarat Police, Found Nothing': Arvind Kejriwal

The Gujarat Police conducted a raid at the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) office in Ahmedabad on Sunday, 11 September, the party said, while claiming that the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is "extremely rattled" by the "immense support" the AAP is getting in the run-up to the Gujarat Assembly polls.

Leaders of the AAP Gujarat unit said on Twitter that the raid was carried out soon after Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal arrived in Ahmedabad.

Reacting to the development, Kejriwal said that the Gujarat police found nothing at the party office as the leaders and workers of the AAP are "hardcore honest."