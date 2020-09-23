Aakar Patel Arrested Over Tweets on Modi, Ghanchi Caste; Gets Bail

Earlier in June, the Bengaluru Police had filed a case against Patel for allegedly trying to instigate minority communities in India to protest in a manner similar to the ‘Black Lives Matter’ movement in the United States.

The FIR, filed by an inspector attached to JC Nagar police station, accused Patel of attempting to stir protest such as those that have erupted in US in response to the killing of a Black man, George Floyd.