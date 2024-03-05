Aadhaar Card Update: Deadline for Free Updation Is 14 March; How To Make Changes

The last date to update your Aadhaar card for free is near. In December 2023, the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) officially extended the deadline to update the Aadhaar card for free. It is important to note that the last date for free updation of an Aadhaar card is 14 March 2024. As per the latest details, the portal will be closed after the deadline so make sure to finish the process soon. The details are available online.

Currently, interested people can update their Aadhaar card for free only on the official portal of myAadhaar. It is important to note that you have to pay Rs 50 if you update your Aadhaar card offline. If you want to complete the updation for free, you should visit the myAadhaar portal and check the simple steps to make the changes.