A Woman, 4 Children Found Dead in Delhi After Suffocating on Smoke From Angithi

A 30-year-old woman and her three children were found dead from allegedly inhaling toxic fumes in their room in Shahdara's Old Seema Puri area on Wednesday, 19 January.

The youngest of the four children, aged three years, was rushed to a local hospital and also declared dead later in the day.

As per DCP (Shahdara) R Sathiyasundaram, the room was enveloped in the smell of smoke and an angithi (mini iron fire pit) was found at the scene.

The residents of the flat included a 35-year-old man identified as Mohit Kalia, his 30-year-old wife Radha and their four children – all below the age of eleven.