A Week After Surgery, Ex-Prez Pranab Mukherjee Remains Critical

The condition of former President Pranab Mukherjee continued to be critical on Monday, 17 August, Army Hospital (R&R), Delhi said in a statement.

Mukherjee’s vital and clinical parameters are stable but the former president is on ventilatory support even a week after he underwent a brain surgery.

