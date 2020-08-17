A Week After Surgery, Ex-Prez Pranab Mukherjee Remains Critical
Mukherjee is still on ventilatory support even a week after he underwent a brain surgery.
The condition of former President Pranab Mukherjee continued to be critical on Monday, 17 August, Army Hospital (R&R), Delhi said in a statement.
Mukherjee’s vital and clinical parameters are stable but the former president is on ventilatory support even a week after he underwent a brain surgery.
“The condition of Pranab Mukherjee continues to be critical. His vital and clinical parameters are stable. He is on ventilatory support and is being closely monitored,” the hospital said.
The former President had also tested positive for COVID-19, as he underwent what the hospital described as a ‘live-saving’ brain surgery on 10 August.
On Sunday, his son Abhijit Mukherjee took to Twitter to say that he is doing much better and is responding to treatment
