A Show of 1,000 Drones in Beating Retreat Ceremony To Be Held at 5 pm Today
Beating the Retreat ceremony, a concluding event to the Republic Day celebrations, will be held at the Vijay Chowk.
The Beating the Retreat ceremony, a concluding event to the Republic Day celebrations, will be held at the Vijay Chowk from 5 pm on Saturday, 29 January.
The ceremony will see performances from the Indian Army, the Navy, and the Air Force, along with the Central Armed Forces, who were made a part of it in 2016.
The ceremony will be broadcast on the official YouTube and television channels of Doordarshan. The viewers can also tune in to The Quint to catch the regular updates of the ceremony.
A novel attraction in this year's ceremony will the be the 10-minute show by 1,000 drones, arranged by the 'Botlab Dynamics,' with the aid of the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Delhi, and the Department of Science and Technology, the defence ministry said. The show will serve as a commemoration of 75 years of Independence, and has been prepared under the Centre's 'Make in India' initiative.
The ceremony will also see some new melodies in its musical repertoire, from 'Kerala,' 'Hind ki Sena' to 'Ae Mere Watan Ke Logon.' The event will be brought to a close with a rendition of the song 'Saare Jahan Se Achcha.'
(With inputs from ANI.)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.