'Every Time I Go Inside a Sewer, I Fear the Worst': A Sewer Cleaner in Delhi

Sachin Kumar, like his father, cleans sewers in the national capital. Once every few days, he covers his mouth with a cloth mask and goes inside a manhole for Rs 400 a day. “Every time I go in, I fear the worst: 'Will I come back home alive?'” he says.

Seated inside his one-room house in north Delhi, Sachin has a different set of dreams for his baby boy, Lavyansh.

“I don’t want my son to do the work that my father did and that I do now. I want him to be a doctor, no matter how much money it costs,” he says.