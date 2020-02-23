“Nation That is Fit Is Nation That is Hit”: PM’s Feb Mann Ki Baat

The prime minister began by talking the ongoing 'Hunar Haat' exhibition being held at the India Gate lawns. Expressing how celebrating the diversity and culture of India fills him with joy, he spoke about the wide range of crafts, food items and art he experienced at the 10-day long exhibit.

He added how, with over half the craftspeople being female, the exhibit was allowing even those who were disadvantaged to be self-dependent. Giving wings to the dreams of the people, he said, was something we should all support, and urged the citizens to visit the exhibition.