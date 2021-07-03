Historic Order, Will Influence Judicial System: Gogoi Post Release

Assam's Sivasagar MLA Akhil Gogoi, who walked out of jail on Thursday, 1 July, after a special NIA court cleared him of all charges in connection with his role in anti-CAA protests, has called the order historic and said it would influence the judiciary system.

In an interview to NDTV on Friday, 2 July, Gogoi said, “Today’s order is a historic order. So bravely, and so sincerely, the judge ordered that this is a bogus case, that this is not a fit case for trial. It is a historic verdict and it will influence all the judiciary system,” NDTV reported.