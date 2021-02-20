Telangana Police’s Dubious RTI: Twist in Lawyer-Couple Murder Case

The lawyer uttered a name, apparently of the person who stabbed him, as his senses faded away. Lying face down nearby, was his wife, stabbed and unconscious.

Their dying moments were captured on mobile cameras before bystanders took them to a nearby hospital. The husband died on arrival. The wife was brought dead. The lawyer-couple – Gattu Vamana Rao and his wife P B Nagamani – were killed at Ramagiri, 200 km from Hyderabad, on 17 February. The gruesome murder has shocked people across the country, and especially the lawyer fraternity.

But now a twist in the case has emerged. There are questions about the Telangana police.