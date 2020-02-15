A Date With Dissent: Celebrating 14 Feb With ‘India My Valentine’

That’s the call that resonated on 14 February, as dozens of artists commenced a weekend of celebrating the idea of an inclusive India, through the ‘India My Valentine’ initiative.

From the sit-in protest site at Delhi’s Nizamuddin to the Shaheen Bagh-esque protest in Mumbra, 30 kilometres from Mumbai, here are the sights and sounds from the opening night of an event that ‘cherishes our democracy.’