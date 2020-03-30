93 Migrant Workers Held for Defying Lockdown, Attacking Cops

A number of people hailing from Uttar Pradesh and Bihar live in Surat's Pandesara area, where both the localities are situated, and work in powerlooms and textile processing units, another police official said.

“When the police were trying to convince them to remain indoors, they started pelting stones at the security personnel. Several police vehicles were damaged in the stone-pelting," Chaudhari said. The police fired 30 teargas shells to disperse the crowd, said Chaudhari, whose official car was also damaged in the incident.

While some miscreants were arrested on Sunday night, some others were held on Monday, she said. “We have lodged an FIR against a mob of 500 people and arrested 93 of them. They were charged under sections for rioting, attacking police, damaging public property and also under provisions of the Epidemic Diseases Act for defying restrictions,” the official said.