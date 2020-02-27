85-Year-Old Woman Burnt to Death in Delhi’s Gamri Extension

On Tuesday, 25 February, Mohammed Saeed Salmani's four-storey house in Gamri Extension near Delhi’s Khajuri Khas was set on fire by an armed mob of around 100 people.

Although the rest of his family survived the arson, Salmani’s mother, 85-year-old Akbari, died on the third floor, according to a Scroll report. He was out buying milk at the time.