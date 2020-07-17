8-Year-Old TN Girl, Allegedly Strangled & Kept in A Drum, Dies

An eight-year-old girl was found dead in Thoothukudi’s Sathankulam on Wednesday, 15 July.



Two 19-year-old youths, Mutheeswaran and Nandeeswaran, accused of murdering the girl and abetment to murder respectively have been arrested by the local police.



A case has been registered against the two under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code and SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

Relatives of the child protested outside the Tirunelveli Government Hospital where the post-mortem was held, demanding a probe into the matter.