790 Tonnes of Imported Onions Reach India: Govt Official
The first batch of imported onions weighing 790 tonnes has reached India and some quantities are being distributed to Delhi and Andhra Pradesh at a landing cost of Rs 57-60 per kg, a senior Consumer Affairs Ministry official said on 23 December.
State-run MMTC, which is importing the key kitchen staple on behalf of the government, has contracted 49,500 tonnes of onions so far.
Retail onion prices are selling at an average Rs 100 per kg in major cities, but rates are as high as Rs 160 per kg in some parts of the country.
Andhra Pradesh and Delhi governments have already placed their demands and have started lifting imported onions, he said.
Onions have been imported from Turkey, Egypt, and Afghanistan. More consignments are underway, which should improve the domestic supplies, he added.
Onion prices have shot up sharply due to an estimated 25 percent fall in Kharif production of 2019-20 crop year (July-June) compared to the previous year because of late monsoon and eventual excess rains in the major producing states.
Traders and experts are of the view that onion prices will continue to remain firm till January when late Kharif crop will start hitting the market.
India had last imported 1,987 tonnes of onion in 2015-16 when the prices had shot up significantly.
