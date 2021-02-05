75 Ex-Civil Servants Write Letter To Centre In Support Of Farmers

A group of 75 former civil servants of the All India and Central Services have written to the Centre on Friday, 5 February expressing concerns about adversarial treatment of farmers’ by the Centre, and have further reiterated support to the ongoing protests against the three farm laws.

“The approach of the Government of India (GoI) towards the farmers’ protest has been an adversarial and confrontationist one from the very beginning, treating the apolitical farmers like an irresponsible opposition to be derided, demonised and defeated”, wrote the group.