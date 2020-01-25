Security Beefed Up, Traffic Advisory Issued Ahead of Republic Day

India will be celebrating its 71st Republic Day on 26 January, 2019. Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, who is the chief guest for the function, is on a four-day-long visit to India. He was given a ceremonial welcome at the Rashtrapati Bhavan in the presence of President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
First Woman to Lead All Male Contingent: 71st R-Day Brings New Changes
The Republic Day celebrations this year will mark a series of firsts, from changes in some old traditions to the introduction of new ones.
The DRDO has announced that an Anti-Satellite (ASAT) missile will be part of the Republic Day display this year, for the first time.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will pay homage to India’s fallen soldiers at the National War Memorial. Till now, the ceremony was conducted at the Amar Jawan Jyoti at India Gate.
Captain Tania Shergill will be a parade adjutant for the Republic Day parade, continuing her streak, as she had previously been the first ever woman officer to lead an all male marching contingent during the Army Day parade.
Controversies Surrounding R'Day Chief Guest Prez Bolsonaro
Controversy's favourite child, Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro is India's 71st Republic Day's chief guest. He arrived in India on 24 January for a four-day visit. He will be the third Brazilian President to attend the Republic Day celebrations. Bolsonaro is expected to try to boost bilateral relations between Brazil and India.
Security Beefed Up in Delhi
Thousands of security personnel have been deployed and CCTV cameras installed ahead of the Republic Day celebrations.
As per reports, sharpshooters and snipers will be deployed atop high-rise buildings to keep a watch on the 8km-long parade route from Rajpath to the Red Fort on January 26.
J&K Police Give 108 Gallantry Medals
The Jammu and Kashmir Police has been given the maximum number of gallantry honours with 108 medals, followed by the CRPF 76, on the occasion of the 71st Republic Day, according to an official order on Saturday.
The Jharkhand Police has been given 33 Prime Minister’s Gallantry medals. The medals are declared biannually on the eve of Republic Day and Independence Day.
Delhi CM Kejriwal Reads Out Preamble of Constitution Ahead of R'Day
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal read out the Preamble of the Constitution at the Republic Day celebration at Chhatrasal Stadium on Saturday and asserted that the responsibility of protecting the Constitution lies with citizens of the country.
In his address at the 71st Republic Day celebration by the Delhi government, Kejriwal said,
Delhi Police Issues Traffic Advisory
The Delhi Police issued a traffic advisory for the Republic Day celebrations listing out the routes to avoid during the Republic Day Parade that will be held between 9 am to 12:30 pm.
Delhi Police have also shared a 24-hour helpline number: 01125844444 (along with the regular 112 number).
It also made announcements regarding Delhi Metro and bus service restrictions.
The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation has also announced that all its parking lots will remain closed from 6 am on January 25 to 2 pm on January 26 as part of the security arrangements.