Security Beefed Up, Traffic Advisory Issued Ahead of Republic Day

The Republic Day celebrations this year will mark a series of firsts, from changes in some old traditions to the introduction of new ones.

The DRDO has announced that an Anti-Satellite (ASAT) missile will be part of the Republic Day display this year, for the first time.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will pay homage to India’s fallen soldiers at the National War Memorial. Till now, the ceremony was conducted at the Amar Jawan Jyoti at India Gate.

Captain Tania Shergill will be a parade adjutant for the Republic Day parade, continuing her streak, as she had previously been the first ever woman officer to lead an all male marching contingent during the Army Day parade.