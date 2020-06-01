A 70-year-old COVID-19 positive patient disappeared from KEM hospital in Mumbai on 19 May. Sources told The Quint that the patient Sudhakar Khade, from Kalachowki in Mumbai, was admitted to the hospital on 14 May.On 18 May, the family received a call from the hospital saying that his condition had worsened and they were putting him on ventilator.A day later, when the family enquired about him, the hospital had no information on where the patient was. On 25 May, Khade’s son-in-law Jawai Ankush Jadhav lodged a complaint with the Bhoiwada Police. They haven’t been able to locate him yet.The patient’s family was even called to identify two deceased, but none of them were Khade.With respect to this case, BJP leader Kirit Somaiya has written a letter to the BMC commissioner. He told The Times of India, “It is sheer negligence on part of the hospital and police. I will take this up with the government.”KEM has courted controversy in the past as well as photos of patients from its COVID-19 ward went viral.(With inputs from The Times of India) We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.