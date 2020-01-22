Nepal Horror: 7-Year-Old Still Doesn’t Know His Family Is No More
It was 1 am on Tuesday when the group of 15 tourists from Kerala reached Everest Panorama Resort in Nepal’s Daman. The temperature had dropped to 2 degrees and the surroundings were covered in snow. The families checked into the hotel and wanted to retire for the night.
Seven-year-old Madhav had slept off and so his parents left him in their friends' room. They, along with their younger kid, two-year-old son Vaishnav Renjith, then went to sleep in the adjoining room with Krishnan Nair’s family.
The eight of them never woke up after that.
Madhav still doesn’t know his family is no more.
Madhav is now accompanied by four friends who were part of the group, and is on his way to his hometown in Kozhikode.
Krishnan, Renjith, Ramkumar and Jayakrishnan had planned this fun vacation with their families to Nepal. They were returning from Pokhara in Nepal and made a rest-stop at Daman before they returned to India. They had booked two rooms at the resort in Makwanpur district.
But tragedy struck.
Renjith, his wife, and child, and Praveen Krishnan Nair, his wife Saranya and their three children – nine-year-old Sreebhadra, eight-year-old Aarcha and seven-year-old Abhi Nair – had stayed in the same large room for the night.
When the kids couldn’t handle the cold, they called the reception and asked for a room heater.The hotel authorities then arranged for an eight-foot gas heater which was brought from the restaurant to the room, to keep them warm.
Superintendent Sushil Singh Rathore of Makwanpur police said they could have suffocated to death due to the gas heater.
Trouble In Bringing Home The Deceased
A friend of Krishnan said that they have now been told to arrange over Rs 8 lakh to transport the bodies of the deceased on an Air India flight. However, since there is a cap on daily withdrawals, there have been difficulties. They said they are trying their best to arrange the money by tonight.
So far, there is no direction from the Kerala government to help the families financially.
However, the families said that the Indian embassy and the Malayali Association have been helping them with procuring airline tickets, postmortem procedures, accommodation and other issues.
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had expressed “deep grief” over the incident.
“Deeply distressed by tragic news of passing away of eight Indian tourists in Nepal. Our Embassy in Nepal has been closely following the situation. Embassy officials are stationed at the hospital and providing necessary assistance,” said External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar.
A Tragic Homecoming
The post mortem has been completed but the reports are yet to come in, a local journalist from Kerala told The Quint.
A family friend said that the plan is to send bodies of Renjith’s family on an Air India flight at around 11 am on Thursday to New Delhi. The bodies are expected to reach Kozhikode on Friday morning. Meanwhile, bodies of Pravin's family will be flown on a subsequent flight and is expected to reach Trivandrum, via New Delhi, by Thursday night.
‘Will Lodge a Complaint’
Kailashnath Iyer, a member of the Kathmandu Kerala Samajam, a Malayali association in Nepal, told The News Minute, “This is clearly a case of negligence from the part of the hotel. They should not have allowed the use of such heaters in a room.” He said he is planning to lodge a complaint against the hotel. Meanwhile, a family friend who is in Nepal now completing the formalities told a local channel that they too intend to hold the hotel accountable based on the postmortem reports.
Experts have pointed out that it is not safe to use an outdoor gas heater in a confined space.
A gas heater heats a room by burning LPG or other gases like propane and butane and their non-dependence on electricity make them quite popular in tourist destinations.
However, lack of proper ventilation in the room can cause carbon monoxide to build up. Inhaling this gas can lead to various health ailments including seizures, loss of consciousness, hypoxia (deficiency of oxygen reaching the tissues) and even death.
“We are consulting with the Indian Embassy in Nepal and trying to register a case. As suggested by the Embassy, we will talk to the tourist police in Nepal and do the needful,” he told the media channel.
(With inputs from The News Minute)
