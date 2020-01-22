Nepal Horror: 7-Year-Old Still Doesn’t Know His Family Is No More

It was 1 am on Tuesday when the group of 15 tourists from Kerala reached Everest Panorama Resort in Nepal’s Daman. The temperature had dropped to 2 degrees and the surroundings were covered in snow. The families checked into the hotel and wanted to retire for the night.

Seven-year-old Madhav had slept off and so his parents left him in their friends' room. They, along with their younger kid, two-year-old son Vaishnav Renjith, then went to sleep in the adjoining room with Krishnan Nair’s family.

The eight of them never woke up after that.

Madhav still doesn’t know his family is no more.