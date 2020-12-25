7 US Lawmakers Lend Support To Protesting Farmers, Write To Pompeo

By reinforcing ‘US’ commitment to freedom of political speech abroad,’ the lawmakers asked Pompeo to begin a dialogue with his Indian counterpart. They believe that US, with its ‘familiarity for political protests can counsel India during its period of social disturbance.’

“As national legislators we respect the right of the Government of India to determine national policy, in compliance with existing law. We also acknowledge the rights of those in India and abroad who are currently protesting peacefully against agricultural laws that many Indian farmers see as an attack on their economic security,” said the letter, as quoted by PTI.

The farmers’ protest in India has sparked many protests in the US as well. The legislators in their letter acknowledged the effect the protests have on Indian Americans living abroad.