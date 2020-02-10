66 Women Rescued From Dance Bars in Bengaluru; 14 Held
Bangalore city police on Sunday, 9 February claimed to have rescued 66 women, who were forced to dance in three city bars. Fourteen people were arrested in this connection.
The raids were carried out by Central Crime Branch police following inputs about illegally operating dance bars, an official release said.
They also seized Rs 1.24 lakh from the dance bar operators. The customers present there were also detained. According to Police, confining women and operating dance bars was violation of trade licence.
(This story was auto-published from a syndicated feed. No part of the story has been edited by The Quint.)