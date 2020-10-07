6-Yr-Old Nephew of Woman Gang-Raped, Set Ablaze in Unnao Missing

Last year, five people allegedly set ablaze a gang-rape survivor in an area the comes under the Bihar Police Station of Unnao in Uttar Pradesh. Now, the six-year-old nephew of the same girl is reported to have been abducted.

In the previous case, the victim's family alleged that the woman who was reported to have been raped was going to Rae Bareli in connection with her case, when she was set on fire 1 km from the village. Following this incident, the victim was admitted to the hospital, but she died.

On the matter related to the child, Bihar police station in-charge SK Singh told The Quint that the family of the child has named five suspects, who are relatives of the accused in the previous case.

The accused in the previous case are currently in jail and their trial has started.



When the police station in-charge was asked questions about the action being taken, he said that no clue has been found so far in the case of the missing child.