500 Hospitalised in East Delhi After Consuming Adulterated ‘Atta’

Around 500 people in east Delhi were admitted to a hospital with complaints of stomach ache, diarrhoea, and vomiting after reportedly consuming adulterated 'kuttu ka atta' (buckwheat) during Navratri, police said.

The incident was reported late on Tuesday, 13 April, night. Those who have been admitted to the Lal Bahadur Shastri Hospital hail from Kalyanpuri, Trilokpuri, Khichdipur, and other nearby residential colonies.

While the hospital authorities were yet to comment on the cause, an FIR was registered in Kalyanpuri Police station against a shopkeeper on Wednesday, 14 April.

"A case under Section 173/284/337 of the IPC has been registered against the proprietor of Bunty General Store and further investigation is on," DCP, East, Deepak Yadav said.