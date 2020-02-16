Five Years After Govind Pansare’s Death, Trial Yet to Begin
Absconding killers, missing murder weapon and a long wait for a trial – it’s been five years since CPI leader Govind Pansare was shot dead, but his family has not received any semblance of justice.
Pansare and his wife were shot by two assailants while they were out on a morning walk on 16 February 2015. While Uma Pansare survived the attack, the CPI leader died four days later. After being riddled with roadblocks, the case saw a breakthrough in 2019, as investigative agencies found crucial links connecting Pansare’s killing with the murders of rationalist Narendra Dabholkar and journalist Gauri Lankesh. But the key evidence to nail the killers, the murder weapon, is yet to be found.
Arrests in the Case
A breakthrough was achieved in the case after the Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) conducted a series of raids and seized weapons and raw materials for crude bombs from Nalasopara area in August 2018. Further investigation led the ATS to the involvement of people with connections to the right-wing extremist group- Sanathan Sanstha.
Vinay Pawar and Sarang Akolkar
Vinay Pawar and Sarang Akolkar were allegedly the two main shooters who killed Govind Pansare and grievously injured his wife. The duo – found to be members of Sanathan Sanstha – has been absconding ever since.
Sharad Kalaskar
Initially arrested by the SIT in the Nalasopara Arms haul case, Sharad Kalaskar is also allegedly one of the main assailants who shot rationalist Narendra Dabholkar in August 2013. Besides this, he is said to have handled weapons that were used in the killing of journalist Gauri Lankesh in September 2017.
Sachin Andure
Sachin Andure was allegedly also involved in the killing of Narendra Dabholkar. He was reportedly accompanying Sharad Kalaskar on the vehicle that sped away after the shots were fired. The SIT investigating the murder, has announced a reward of Rs 50 lakh for any information on their whereabouts.
Andure and two more accused, Ganesh Miskin and Amit Baddi, were allegedly near Govind Pansare’s home before his murder. Ganesh Miskin and Amit Baddi were arrested in July 2018 by the Karnakata SIT in connection with the Gauri Lankesh murder case.
Connecting The Dots
Security agencies suspect that the murders of Govind Pansare, Narendra Dabholkar, Gauri Lankesh and MM Kalburgi were carried out by the same set of people.
Another key accused who is believed to be the mastermind of the group that planned all the four killings, is Rishikesh Devdikar, alias MD Murli. The Maharashtra ATS received custody of Devdikar in February 2020.
Investigating agencies claimed that parts of pistols and bikes that were used to commit the crimes were provided by Devdikar.
‘This Is Very Painful For Us’
After running from pillar to post for the last five years, Pansare’s family feels that very little has been done by the investigators in the case. They have moved the Bombay High Court seeking the investigating officer in the case be changed.
“We see that the Karnataka investigating agency is taking much pains to achieve what they are looking for to get the suspects convicted, that hope they have, but in our case, we don’t see much evidence coming out. The weapon is not found, we are not aware if the vehicle was found. We don’t see much progress. This is very painful for us.”Megha Pansare, Govind Pansare’s Daughter-in-Law
The Bombay High Court pulled up the CBI on 14 February 2020, over the delay in the commencement of the trial in the murders of Govind Pansare and Narendra Dabholkar.
The division bench of justices SC Dharmadhikari and RI Chagla said, “The credibility of the criminal justice system is at stake. We should not wait till the public loses complete faith in the system,” reported Hindustan Times.
(Make sure you don't miss fresh news updates from us. Click here to stay updated )