Five Years After Govind Pansare’s Death, Trial Yet to Begin

Absconding killers, missing murder weapon and a long wait for a trial – it’s been five years since CPI leader Govind Pansare was shot dead, but his family has not received any semblance of justice.

Pansare and his wife were shot by two assailants while they were out on a morning walk on 16 February 2015. While Uma Pansare survived the attack, the CPI leader died four days later. After being riddled with roadblocks, the case saw a breakthrough in 2019, as investigative agencies found crucial links connecting Pansare’s killing with the murders of rationalist Narendra Dabholkar and journalist Gauri Lankesh. But the key evidence to nail the killers, the murder weapon, is yet to be found.