5 Things To Know About Kerala Local Body Polls, Starting on 8 Dec

The LDF bagged seven of the 14 District Panchayats, 44 of the 87 municipalities in the 2015 elections. The UDF won 41 municipalities, seven District Panchayats and two corporations. BJP won 51 Corporation, 236 Municipality, 933 Grama Panchayat, 21 Block Panchayat and three District Panchayat wards.

The party's 'prestigious' victory was in the Thiruvananthapuram Corporation, where it pushed the Congress to the third place. The BJP secured 34 of the 100 seats while the LDF won 42 seats.

The major issues raised both by the Congress and the BJP against the government are – the gold smuggling case for the alleged link of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan’s former Principal Secretary M Sivasankar; the controversies surrounding the Life Mission Project – the Kerala government’s housing scheme for the poor; and the Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIFFBI).