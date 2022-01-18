5 Maoists Killed in Two Separate Encounters on Chhattisgarh-Telangana Border
Five, Maoists were killed in two separate encounters in parts of Chhattisgarh and border areas.
Security forces on Tuesday, 18 January, killed five Maoists, including DVCM Sudhakar, in two separate incidents. Of the five bodies recovered, two were of women, the police said.
The first encounter took place in the Chhattisgarh-Telangana bordering area in the forests of Ilmidi and Usoor villages. One of the top Maoist commanders, Muchaki Ungal alias Raghu alias Sudhakar, was also gunned down in this encounter.
“On the basis of the presence of about 40-50 armed Maoists including senior Maoist leader Sudhakar DVCM, Venkatapuram ACM in the hilly area under the police stations Perur, Ilmidi and Usur in the border area of Telangana and Chhattisgarh on 17.01.2022. Greyhounds force and DRG/CRPF forces were dispatched from the Bijapur district. During the operation, on 18.01.2022, at around 07:00 am, an encounter took place between the security forces and Maoists in the border area of village Semaldodi of Elmidi police station in Bijapur district and Penugolu village of Perur police station in Telangana state,"P Sundarraj, Inspector General of Police, Bastar Range
In the search operation post the encounter, bodies of four Maoists, including one woman Maoist, were recovered. One Greyhound security officer was also injured in the incident. He has been airlifted and is being treated in Warangal, Telangana.
The second encounter took place in the bordering areas of Dantewada-Sukma-Bastar districts in Chhattisgarh on Tuesday. One woman Maoist was killed and her body was recovered in the search operation.
“On 17.01.2022, on the border of District South Bastar Dantewada Police Station, Tongpal, Sukma/Bastar police station, village Morenga, Junapani, Jaimer Hill, Nandel Dongri, Marjum, Dhurvapara area of Darbha DVCM Mangtu, Katekalyan Area Committee member in Tahkwara area. On receiving information about the presence of armed Maoists in the number of 20-25 along with Manhagu, Munni, Pradeep, Somadu, an anti-Naxal operation was conducted against the said Maoists,” Bastar IG P Sundarraj stated.
“During the operation, on 18.01.2022, an encounter took place between the DRG team and Maoists in the forest, hills of Marjum (Station Katekalyan) and Pratapgiri (Pana Tongpal) border area of District Dantewada and Sukma in the morning,” he further added.
According to the police, search operations are on in the vicinity of the encounter spots.
Between 2018 and 2020, there have been 371 encounters between the security forces and Maoists in Chhattisgarh. In the same time, a total of 231 Maoists have been reported dead, while 103 police personnel and 172 civilians have lost their lives.
