5 Baje, 5 Minute: India Claps For Workers Tackling COVID-19

After a day-long curfew on Sunday, 22 March, citizens of India emerged onto their balconies and clapped for the health workers, police officers and other staff who have been at the forefront of India's fight against the novel coronavirus.

The nationwide round of applause had been called for by PM Modi, who emphasised on the need to thank the workers for stepping up in the face of the pandemic.

The Quint brings to you some reactions by netizens on the applause..