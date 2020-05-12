Mobile internet services in Jammu and Kashmir have now been restored at 2G speed. The services will also be available only in Kashmir Valley and not in Shopian and Pulwama districts.The internet services had been suspended after the killing of Hizbul Mujahideen chief Riyaz Naikoo in an encounter with security forces, in Pulwama.The Supreme Court also ruled out the possibility of immediate restoration of 4G internet. A formal committee has also been constituted by the Supreme Court, to address the contentions raised by petitioners over the 4G internet services not being restored.Home Secretary Shaleen Kabra said that certain elements could use the high speed internet to coordinate terror attacks or incite people through misinformation or propaganda.In August 2019, the internet services in Kashmir were snapped completely by the Centre after the abrogation of Article 370.(With inputs from PTI) We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.