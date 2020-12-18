4.2-Magnitude Earthquake Hits Delhi-NCR; Twitter Erupts With Memes

The earthquake, with a depth of five km, had its epicentre near Alwar district in Rajasthan.

An earthquake measuring 4.2 on the Richter scale hit Delhi-NCR on Thursday, 17 December night.
According to the Ministry of Earth Sciences' National Centre for Seismology, the earthquake, with a depth of five km, had its epicentre near Alwar district in Rajasthan. It struck at 11.46 p.m.

The tremors prompted people to venture out of their homes in fear, IANS reported. No casualties or damage to properties have been reported so far.

While many felt the mild tremors, Twitter had a field-day with memes on the quake, with several even blaming the ‘2020 factor’.

Earthquakes of less than five magnitude are unlikely to cause large-scale damage, unless in case of weak or compromised structures.

(With inputs from IANS.)

