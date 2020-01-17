40-Feet Iron Structure of India’s Map Installed at Shaheen Bagh
In the wee hours of the morning of Friday, 17 January, the demonstrators protesting against CAA-NRC-NPR installed a 40-feet high iron structure of India's map at Shaheen Bagh in Delhi.
The 40-feet tall iron structure has been inscribed with “Hum bharat ke log CAA-NPR-NRC nahi maante” (We, the people of India, say no to CAA-NPR-NRC).
The iron map installation was overwhelming, the unity was empowering.
A replica of the India Gate has also been placed the protest site, with the names of the people who have lost their lives during anti-CAA protests across the country inked on it.
Over two dozen names are inscribed on the replica, including of those from states like Assam, Karnataka, Bihar and Uttar Pradesh.
From women of Shaheen Bagh to students, workers, the queer community, the movement against the CAA-NRC-NPR has become a cry of rebellion.
Inspired by the protests in Shaheen Bagh, around 500 women have been taking part in a sit-in at East Delhi’s Khureji since 13 January.
Besides Delhi, protests have unfolded in several parts of the country over the contentious law since it was passed on 11 December and have led to clashes at several places including Uttar Pradesh.
