40-Feet Iron Structure of India’s Map Installed at Shaheen Bagh

In the wee hours of the morning of Friday, 17 January, the demonstrators protesting against CAA-NRC-NPR installed a 40-feet high iron structure of India's map at Shaheen Bagh in Delhi.

The 40-feet tall iron structure has been inscribed with “Hum bharat ke log CAA-NPR-NRC nahi maante” (We, the people of India, say no to CAA-NPR-NRC).