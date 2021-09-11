4 Days After Assam Boat Accident, Officials Recover Body of Missing Person

Forest Department officials on Saturday, 11 September, recovered the body of one of the two missing persons from the boat accident in Assam's Jorhat district on Wednesday, about 100 km downstream of the Brahmaputra river from the accident site, PTI reported.

Two passenger boats with around 120 passengers had collided at Nimati Ghat in Assam's Jorhat on Wednesday. One of the boats had capsized after the collision.

"Documents were recovered on the body, from which it was identified to be of Indreswar Bora of Lakhimpur district," Jorhat deputy commissioner Ashok Barman was quoted as saying by PTI.

The death count in the boat accident has now risen to two.