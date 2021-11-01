3rd FIR Filed Against NCB Witness Kiran Gosavi for Threatening Victim, Cheating
The NCB witness, whose selfie with Aryan Khan had gone viral, had been arrested by the Pune Police.
Four days after his arrest, a fresh First Information Report (FIR) has been lodged against Narcotics Control Bureau's independent witness Kiran Gosavi, for allegedly cheating a man after promising him a job at a hotel in Malaysia, The Indian Express reported.
The case, registered at Wanowarie police station, has been filed under sections 420, 409, 506(2), and 120(b) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Arms Act 3(b), for cheating, threatening the victim, and conspiracy related sections, news agency ANI reported.
This is the third case registered against Gosavi. The NCB witness, whose viral selfie with Aryan Khan had fuelled speculations of his involvement in the case, was arrested on the charges of cheating at the Faraskhana police station in Pune on Thursday.
On Saturday, a fresh FIR was was registered against Gosavi at the Lashkar police station on the basis of complaints of three victims. Gosavi had allegedly cheated the complainants after promising them jobs.
(With inputs from ANI and The Indian Express.)
