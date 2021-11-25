365 Days: Tracing the Protesting Farmers' Fight

Santokh Singh hasn’t gone back home to his village in Punjab’s Tarn Taran even for a day since he reached Singhu border on 27 November 2020.

Thrice a day, he gets on a call with his family, and once a week he tells his grandson that he will be home soon, as soon as he gets it in writing from the Prime Minister of India that the three farm laws have been repealed.

In the last one year, Santokh has fought a cruel winter, unseasonal rains, prickly summer, and several losses of friends and protesters. Nothing, however, has moved him away from a make-shift tent at the Singhu border, which he now calls “home”.