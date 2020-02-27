348 Koregaon-Bhima Related Cases Withdrawn: Maha Home Minister

He said this in response to a query by Congress legislator Sharad Ranpise.

"Of the total 649 cases filed against several people in Koregaon Bhima violence, 348 cases have been withdrawn so far. Rest of the cases will be withdrawn as and when the inquiry gets over," he said.

Deshmukh also said that the state government was considering setting up an inquiry commission under the Maharashtra Police Act to probe the Elgar Parishad case.