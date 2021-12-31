31 December Deadline to File Income Tax Returns Will Not Be Extended: Government
Taxpayers can attract penalties of up to Rs 5,000 if they don't file IT returns before the official deadline.
The central government on Friday, 31 December, announced that there was no proposal to extend the last date for filing income tax returns (ITR) beyond the current deadline of 31 December 2021.
Revenue Secretary Tarun Bajaj said that 31 December remained the official deadline for filing IT returns.
Failure to file IT returns before the official deadline can attract penalties of up to Rs 5,000.
Even if taxpayers miss Friday's deadline, they will still be able to file the ITR till 31 March 2022, but with a penalty.
