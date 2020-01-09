30% Rise in Sexual Abuse Cases in Shelter Homes: NCRB Data

Surprisingly, not even a single incident is included in the NCRB report, the Hindustan Times report said. An official was quoted by the daily as saying that states are usually left out as they either don’t share the information or delay it, due to which relevant data gets missed out on.

Data under the category of sexual harassment was included in the NCRB report for the first time in the 2017 report, which was released in October 2019.