30% Rise in Sexual Abuse Cases in Shelter Homes: NCRB Data
The number of sexual harassment incidents in shelter homes have increased by 30 percent in 2018 over the last year, after reports of sexual abuse from a Muazaffarpur shelter home shocked the country, a Hindustan Times report said, citing National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) data.
According to the report, the maximum number of shelter homes have been reported from Uttar Pradesh (288), followed by Maharashtra (161), Andhra Pradesh (62), MP (61) and Haryana (49).
Surprisingly, not even a single incident is included in the NCRB report, the Hindustan Times report said. An official was quoted by the daily as saying that states are usually left out as they either don’t share the information or delay it, due to which relevant data gets missed out on.
Data under the category of sexual harassment was included in the NCRB report for the first time in the 2017 report, which was released in October 2019.
There were 126 acid attacks on 131 women in 2018 and 26 unsuccessful attempts to injure/kill women by throwing acid on them.
(With inputs from Hindustan Times)
