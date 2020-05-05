Even as the country entered the third phase of COVID-19 lockdown, three women in Bihar’s Muzaffarpur were allegedly thrashed and paraded half-naked on superstition of them being ‘witches.’Migrant En Route to Bihar From Delhi Dies in UP’s ShahjahanpurThe incident which took place in Muzaffarpur’s Dakrama village on 4 May was recorded on video and shared widely. Taking note of the viral video, Muzaffarpur, SDO, East Muzaffarpur Kundan Kumar told ANI, “The police will take appropriate action after thorough investigation.”Despite the women pleading innocence to the mob repeatedly, the thrashing and the abuses did not stop, reported News18. To further the torture, these women were also allegedly tonsured by the mob. We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. (The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.)