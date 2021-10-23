Lakhimpur Kheri Violence: Three More People Arrested, 13 Arrests Made So Far

Three more people were arrested on Saturday, 23 October, in connection with the Lakhimpur Kheri violence, in which eight people, including four farmers, died on 3 October.

The total number of arrests made so far in the case has now risen to 13, including Union minister Ajay Misra's son Ashish Misra.

The three people who were arrested on Saturday have been identified as Mohit Trivedi of Singahi town, Ranku Rana of Barsola Kalan and Dharmendra of Chimma Tanda.

The police arrested the three after their names surfaced during the interrogation of other accused in police custody, police said.

The official said that all the three accused would be produced in the court later in the day, adding that the investigators are most likely to request for their 14 days police remand so that they can interrogate them further.