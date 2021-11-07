3 Dead, 4 Injured As Bus Catches Fire After Hitting Parked Truck in MP's Guna
The collision between the two vehicles caused an explosion to occur, leading to a fire that engulfed the minibus.
Three people were burnt to death and four others suffered injuries on Friday, 5 November, when a minibus they were travelling caught fire after ramming into a stationary container truck near Madhya Pradesh's Barkheda, in Guna district, reported news agency IANS.
Sub Divisional Officer of Police Munish Rajoria told IANS that the incident took place when a minibus was travelling to Mathura from Indore.
Police said that efforts were made to rescue the passengers but three of them succumbed to their injuries on the spot.
The deceased were identified as Durga (13), Rohit Sharma (19), Madho (20).
The four injured, including a 12-year-old boy were taken to the district hospital for treatment, PTI reported.
(With inputs from IANS and PTI.)
