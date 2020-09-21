Govt Defends Throttled Internet in Kashmir

Reddy also informed the parliament that “the 2G mobile Internet speed is not an impediment in COVID control measures, including dissemination of information to the general public as well as health workers.”

He further stated that e-learning apps and websites of the Government of India and Government of J&K are accessible over 2G Internet for downloading e-books and other study material.

Reddy told the Parliament that high-speed 4G mobile data services have started in Ganderbal and Udhampur districts of the Union Territory where the government imposed a crippling communication blockade in 2019.