27-Year-Old Man Murdered in Kerala in Suspected Caste Killing

In a suspected caste killing, 27-year-old Aneesh, who got married three months ago, was allegedly killed by his wife’s relatives in Palakkad on Friday, 24 December, evening. The police have taken the slain man’s father-in-law, Prabhu Kumar of Kuzhalmannam, and wife’s uncle, Suresh, into custody.

A First Information Report (FIR) has been registered under Sections 302 (Murder) and 34 (Criminal act done by several persons) at the Kuzhalmannam police station.

Aneesh, a painter, married Haritha three months ago. There were allegedly threats to his life after the wedding. According to the police, he belongs to the Kollan community, which comes under Other Backward Classes (OBC) while Haritha belongs to a dominant caste.

Asianet News reports that Aneesh was from Thenkurissi, a village in Palakkad. His father-in-law Prabhu Kumar was reportedly caught from a relative's house in Coimbatore, where he had absconded to. Suresh was nabbed on Friday.