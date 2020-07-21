23.48% of Delhi May Already Have Coronavirus Antibodies: Survey
The study shows that on an average, across Delhi, the prevalence of IgG antibodies is 23.48 percent.
A sero-surveillance study conducted by the National Center for Disease Control (NCDC) in collaboration with the Delhi government indicates that 23.48 percent (almost one-fourth) of the population may already have COVID-19 antibodies.
The study was conducted from 27 June to 10 July across 11 districts. Blood samples were collected from selected individuals after taking written informed consent. They were tested for IgG antibodies and infection using COVID KAVACH ELISA test, approved by Indian Council for Medical Research (ICMR).
Over 21,000 samples were collected.
It is important to note here that antibody tests are not diagnostic tests but are used to check prevalence of the infection in the general population. They indicate a possible past infection.
The results of the sero-prevalence study show that, on an average, across Delhi, the prevalence of IgG antibodies is 23.48 percent. The study also indicates that a large number of infected persons remain asymptomatic, as per a statement by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.
Delhi remains among the worst affected cities with the national capital having reported 1,23,747 cases so far. However, Delhi has seen a downward trend in the number of positive cases on a daily basis in the month of July, going from daily 3-4000 cases in June to 14,00-1000 cases in the last one week. On 20 July, Delhi reported less than 1000 cases a day for the first time.
It's important to note that a significant portion of the population remains vulnerable, and precautions will have to be continued to be observed, including hand hygiene, masks and physical distancing, besides containment measures, warns the Health Ministry.
(The article was first published in FIT and has been republished with permission)
