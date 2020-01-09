Nirbhaya Case: First Curative Petition Filed in SC by Vinay Sharma

The first curative petition has been filed before the Supreme Court in the 2012 Nirbhaya gang rape and murder case by one of the four convicts, Vinay Kumar Sharma (26).

A curative petition is the last legal remedy available to a convict.

The petition comes two days after a Delhi court had issued a death warrant against all four convicts, with their scheduled execution to take place at 7 am on 22 January in Tihar Jail.

The other three convicts in the case are Mukesh (32), Pawan Gupta (25) and Akshay Kumar Singh (31).