Nirbhaya Case: First Curative Petition Filed in SC by Vinay Sharma
The first curative petition has been filed before the Supreme Court in the 2012 Nirbhaya gang rape and murder case by one of the four convicts, Vinay Kumar Sharma (26).
A curative petition is the last legal remedy available to a convict.
The petition comes two days after a Delhi court had issued a death warrant against all four convicts, with their scheduled execution to take place at 7 am on 22 January in Tihar Jail.
The other three convicts in the case are Mukesh (32), Pawan Gupta (25) and Akshay Kumar Singh (31).
The 23-year-old paramedic student, referred to as Nirbhaya, was gangraped and brutally assaulted on the intervening night of 16-17 December in 2012 inside a moving bus in south Delhi by six persons before being thrown out on the road.
She died on 29 December 2012 at Mount Elizabeth Hospital in Singapore.
(With inputs from PTI.)
