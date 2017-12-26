16 Years After Indian Ocean Tsunami, a Look Back at the Carnage

On the fateful day of 26 December 2004, an earthquake measuring 9.1 triggered the biggest tsunami in memory. The earthquake was registered by the Geo-Physical Center, Jakarta off the Sumatran coast at around 8 am local time (06:30 IST). Sixteen years after, the painful memories of the ill-fated day continue to haunt those who witnessed it.

Massive waves, upto 40 feet, travelling at the speed of 800 km per hour, wreaked havoc in 15 different countries killing more than 2,00,000 people.