‘200,000 Vaccines for UN Peacekeepers’: EAM Jaishankar at UNSC

He urged for cooperation on the COVAX initiative, which is trying to secure adequate vaccinations for the poorest nations all over the world, stressing that 'vaccine nationalism' needs to be stopped and internationalism should be encouraged.

He said, "Hoarding superfluous doses will defeat our efforts towards attaining collective health security.”

The Union minister appealed for addressing the “public resistance to vaccines” and shed light on the need to “improve public health infrastructure and build capacity through effective training programmes in vaccine delivery, especially in areas where health infrastructure is weak,” Livemint quoted.

India is directly sending vaccines to friends and partners. Starting with our immediate neighbours, 25 nations across the world have already received 'Made in India' vaccines. Forty-nine more countries will be supplied in the coming days, informed the Union minister.