20,000 Kisan Sena Members to March From UP to Support Farm Laws
Around 20,000 members of Kisan Sena will be marching to Delhi from Western UP on Thursday in support of farm laws.
Around 20,000 members of the farmers union Kisan Sena will be marching to Delhi from Western Uttar Pradesh on Thursday, 24 December, in support of farm laws.
Members will be joining the march from areas like Mathura, Agra, Firozabad, Hathras, Meerut, and Muzaffarnagar, reported PTI.
“We have written to the authorities concerned for permission regarding our march to Delhi but have not got reply. In any case, around 20,000 of Kisan Sena supporters will be en route to Delhi to meet Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar on Thursday.”Kisan Sena convener Thakur Gauri Shankar Singh told PTI
Singh stated that he wanted to inform the agriculture minister that the farmers from Delhi and Haryana protesting at the border of the national capital ‘do not represent farmers of all India’.
Farmers from Punjab and Haryana have been agitating for nearly a month now, demanding the Centre repeal the three farm laws passed by Parliament. The agitating farmers believe the new farm laws would pave the way for the dismantling of the minimum support price system (MSP), leaving them at the mercy of big corporates.
At least six rounds of talks have already taken place between the farmer leaders and the government but the deadlock continues.
