20-Year-Old Woman Gang-Raped On Board Mumbai-Bound Pushpak Express; Four Held
"The victim has been taken for medical examination, she is fine. We are collecting all evidences," police said.
A 20-year-old woman was allegedly gangraped by robbers onboard a Mumbai-Lucknow train, the police said on Saturday, 9 October.
As per a report on NDTV, on Friday, eight people carrying weapons boarded Pushpak Express’ sleeper coach in Maharashtra's Igatpuri town and started robbing passengers.
During this time, they also allegedly raped the 20-year-old woman and injured a few other passengers with their weapons, the police said.
As the passengers raised an alarm at the Kasara station in Mumbai, the Government Railway Police arrived at the scene.
Four out of the eight accused have been arrested so far, Quaiser Khalid, Mumbai GRP's Police Commissioner, said.
"The victim has been taken for medical examination by our lady officer. She is fine. We are collecting all evidences. The accused are being questioned by our team. We are checking their previous records," Khalid said.
In a series of tweets, he also informed that the accused had stolen property worth Rs 96,390, mostly mobile phones, from the train passengers but police have so far recovered property worth Rs 34,200 from them.
The Mumbai GRP has charged the accused with Sections 395 (dacoity), 397 (robbery or dacoity), 376(D) (gang rape), 354 (assault or use of criminal force to any woman, intending to outrage her modesty), 354(B) (assault or use of criminal force to any woman or abetment of such act with the intention of disrobing or compelling her to be naked) of the IPC, and Section 153 of Indian Railways Act at Kalyan railway police station.
(With inputs from PTI, NDTV)
