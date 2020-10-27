India-US Sign Key BECA Agreement At ‘2+2’ Dialogue In New Delhi

The crucial Indo-US Basic Exchange and Cooperation Agreement (BECA) was signed during the ‘2+2’ ministerial-level talks between the two countries, underway at Hyderabad House in New Delhi on Tuesday, 27 October.

In the third edition of the bilateral talks, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar met their counterparts US Secretary of State Michael Pompeo and US Secretary of Defence Mark Esper.