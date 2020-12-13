2 LeT Militants Killed, 1 Held in J&K Encounter Amid DDC Polls
Inspector-General of Police for Jammu zone, Mukesh Singh, said that both the slain militants were from Pakistan.
Two terrorists were killed and their associate arrested in a joint operation by security forces on Sunday, 13 December, at Poshana in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district, officials said.
"Two terrorists were killed and one associate of theirs arrested in Poshana area the Jammu and Kashmir Police, Army and CRPF," police said.
The gunbattle started as security forces cordoned off the area and launched a search operation on the basis of specific information about the presence of terrorists in the area.
Inspector-General of Police for Jammu zone, Mukesh Singh, said that both the slain militants were from Pakistan and have been identified as Sajid and Bilal, reported The Indian Express. Singh added that the two belonged to terrorist group Lashkar-e-Taiba and that weapons including two AK-47 have been recovered from them.
Meanwhile, the sixth phase of District Development Council polls saw an overall polling percentage of 51.51 per cent on Sunday, 13 December.
While Kashmir registered a voter turnout of 31.55 per cent, Jammu recorded the polling percentage at 68.56, according to the Cheif Election Officer of the Union Territory.
There are 31 constituencies that cast their vote on Sunday – with 14 in Kashmir and 17 in Jammu – in the first-ever DDC elections in Jammu and Kashmir, reported ANI.
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.